Man breaks into WWE star's home, charged with attempted kidnapping: Police

Investigators said social media stalking evolved into an attempted armed kidnapping, WFTS-TV reports.
Late Sunday night, WWE superstar Sonya Deville, whose real name is Daria Berenato, thanked her supporters on Twitter stating, " Thank you everyone for your love and concern. A very frightening experience but thankfully everyone is safe. A special thank you to Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office for their response and assistance."
Investigators say Phillip Thomas, 24, left his car at Idlewild Baptist Church around midnight then walked into Deville's Lutz neighborhood.
Deputies say he arrived at Deville's home, cut a hole into the patio screen and watched the homeowner for hours.
Investigators say Thomas slipped inside when the homeowner went to sleep, setting off the alarm.
Responding deputies found Thomas inside the home carrying a knife, zip ties, duct tape, and mace.
WFTS reports a Twitter account in Thomas' name was filled with messages to the WWE star and retweets from her page.
Thomas was charged with aggravated stalking, armed burglary of a dwelling, attempted armed kidnapping and criminal mischief.