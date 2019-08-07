Sound of falling sign scatters crowd, prompts evacuation at Utah mall

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah -- Chaos erupted at a mall near Salt Lake City, Utah, on Tuesday night after the sound of a falling sign was mistaken for gunfire.

Police say a performance was underway at the Valley Fair Mall in West Valley City, Utah, when the loud noise sent people running for cover and hiding in stores.

The mall was evacuated as police investigated.

Authorities later confirmed that the noise was caused by the falling sign.



Despite initial reports, police said no shots were fired and a fight had not occurred.



No injuries were reported.

Two other incidents in New York and Louisiana also sent people running for safety Tuesday, days after mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio left more than 30 people dead.

The loud backfiring of motorcycles mistaken for gunshots caused a widespread panic in Times Square, sending hundreds of people scattering.

Two men arguing at a Walmart in Louisiana pulled guns on each other, setting off a stampede of panicked customers, some of whom thought there had been a shooting. Baton Rouge authorities say a preliminary investigation did not find any evidence of a shooting, though an investigation is ongoing.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
evacuationmallfalse reportpolice
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspects in murder of NC woman in Canada believed to be found dead
Instagram post leads to arrest of Raleigh man for child porn
Body of 15-year-old swimmer recovered from Falls Lake
Agreement reached to prevent NC virtual school layoffs
NC State veterinary student hit by car, killed in California
7 pets die, dozens rescued in fire at Durham animal hospital
Raleigh 6-year-old launches her own balloon business
Show More
Severe weather moves into central North Carolina
Wake Forest named 'Monarch Town USA' for butterfly conservation
Church group leader sentenced to 40 years for child porn
NC Purple Heart recipients to be honored in Raleigh for first time
Bride gets married holding preemie baby at Raleigh hospital
More TOP STORIES News