bernie madoff

Bernie Madoff, infamous Ponzi schemer, dies in prison, sources say

By MICHAEL BALSAMO Associated Press
EMBED <>More Videos

Bernie Madoff, infamous Ponzi schemer, dies in prison, sources say

NEW YORK -- Bernie Madoff, the financier who pleaded guilty to orchestrating the largest Ponzi scheme in history, has died in federal prison, sources told ABC News Wednesday.

Madoff died at the Federal Medical Center in Butner, North Carolina, apparently from natural causes, sources said.

Last year, Madoff's lawyers filed court papers to try to get the 82-year-old released from prison in the COVID-19 pandemic, saying he had suffered from end-stage renal disease and other chronic medical conditions. The request was denied.

Madoff admitted swindling thousands of clients out of billions of dollars in investments over decades.

A court-appointed trustee has recovered more than $13 billion of an estimated $17.5 billion that investors put into Madoff's business. At the time of his arrest, fake account statements were telling clients they had holdings worth $60 billion.

The video in the media player above was used in a previous report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
u.s. & worldbernie madoff
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
BERNIE MADOFF
Report: Madoff capitalizing off hot chocolate in prison
WATCH: Bernie Madoff's life in prison
Recovered Madoff Money Now Over $11 Billion
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pat McCrory announces bid for US Senate
US recommends 'pause' for J&J shots in blow to vaccine drive
LATEST: NC will use Pfizer, Moderna to cover J&J pause
What we know about officer who killed Daunte Wright
'I would get the J&J shot again:' Dr. Cohen says
Former 'Bachelor' Colton Underwood comes out as gay
6 rescued, others missing after 129-foot lift boat capsizes off Gulf coast
Show More
UNC enters first-of-its-kind partnership to help former athletes
Prosecutors expect to decide whether to charge officer who shot, killed Daunte Wright
Kristin Smart case: Paul Flores arrested for murder
'Art in Bloom' tickets now on sale
UNC professor on vaccine hesitancy: We have 'fantasy' of no risk
More TOP STORIES News