Fetus discovered by crew on plane from Charlotte to NY, sources say

EMBED </>More Videos

Fetus found on plane at LaGuardia Airport

EAST ELMHURST, Queens --
A fetus was discovered on an American Airlines flight at LaGuardia Airport Tuesday morning, sources told WABC.

After the flight arrived from Charlotte and passengers deplaned Monday night, the cleaning crew made the discovery in the bathroom Tuesday morning, sources said.

The plane was being held at Terminal B while the medical examiner's office responded to the scene.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

A spokesperson with American Airlines released the following statement:

"As we continue to learn more about this tragic and sensitive situation, we are working actively with law enforcement on the investigation. Please contact law enforcement for additional information."

This is a developing story, check back for updates.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
baby deathbabylaguardia airportinvestigationcharlotte newsbody foundEast ElmhurstQueensNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Cree employee charged with stealing company secrets worth more than $100M
Raleigh contractor arrested after state fraud investigation
Hail hurts 14 people, kills 2 birds at Colorado zoo
Lowe's gifts lawn mower to 9-year-old robbed at lemonade stand
Airborne! Drone delivery service moves forward in Holly Springs
Pregnant teen, unborn baby fatally shot in High Point
Family and friends gather to remember young mother killed in Durham
Woman helps man short on cash at Wawa, finds out he's Keith Urban
Show More
Wake taxpayers sound off on $1 billion bond package for schools, parks
Fayetteville Police search for 2 men in armed robbery of Cook Out restaurant
1 killed, 1 seriously injured in Moore County crash
Power restored to more than 2,700 Duke Energy in Garner after outage
Do you recognize this urn that washed ashore in Myrtle Beach?
More News