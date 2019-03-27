Crime & Safety

South Carolina fifth-grade student dies after fight in classroom

WALTERBORO, S.C. -- A South Carolina fifth-grade student has died after suffering injuries during a fight in a school classroom earlier this week.

The girl was injured in a fight at Forest Hills Elementary School on Monday. She passed away Wednesday morning at the Medical University of South Carolina.

"We are devastated by this news, and we want our communities to keep their thoughts and prayers with the student's family at this time," the Colleton County School District said in a statement.

According to the district, during the fight, "school administrators promptly secured the scene, ended the fight and called emergency medical services to the school."

An investigation has been opened by the school and another student was suspended in connection with the incident, according to the district.

School administrators said they are working with the Colleton County Sheriff's Office to investigate.

The district also said it was temporarily suspending its Facebook page "so we can better focus on providing the care that our stakeholders need at this time."
