Multiple students hospitalized Thursday afternoon after a school bus collided with a tanker truck in South Carolina, have been released from the hospital, according to officials.

17 students injured in South Carolina school bus crash with tanker truck are released from hospital

SOUTH CAROLINA -- Multiple students hospitalized Thursday afternoon after a school bus collided with a tanker truck in Lexington County, South Carolina, have been released from the hospital, according to officials.

A total of 17 students as well as the bus driver were transported to Lexington Medical Center after the crash, according to a news release from Lexington County School District One.

The bus was carrying 43 students when the collision occurred at around 4 p.m., the district said.

"Our hearts go out to the students and their families and everyone involved," District Superintendent Gerrita Postlewait said in the release. "We are truly grateful that those seen at the hospital have all been released. Today, school administrators and counselors continue to check on the students. Additional school counselors were on standby if needed."

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the incident. The school district said their human resources and transportation personnel are also "conducting an investigation following federal law and district procedures."

The bus driver is on administrative leave "pending the outcomes of the investigations," said the district.

CNN has reached out to Lexington Medical Center and Lexington County School District One.

Lexington County is adjacent to South Carolina's capital city of Columbia.

The-CNN-Wire

& 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.