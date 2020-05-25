2 killed, 5 injured in shooting at South Carolina party

UNION COUNTY, S.C -- Two people were killed and five others injured after gunfire broke out during a large party in South Carolina on Saturday night.Major Scott Coffer of the Union County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded after reports of vehicles parked illegally along the road. They were working to get cars moved when they heard gunshots and called for backup.Coffer said more than one gun was involved.Two people have been arrested, Coffer said. One was charged with unlawful carry of a firearm. Other charges may be pending, and an investigation is ongoing. Coffer said the victims killed were both male, aged 17 and 21.