RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Southeast Raleigh Magnet High School is on a Code Red lockdown as law enforcement investigates a stabbing on campus.

The school located on Rock Quarry Road made the announcement on their website.

Police are calling the incident a serious assault, but that is appears to be an isolated incident. Law enforcement is asking people to avoid the area around the school.

This is a developing story and will be updated once new information becomes available.