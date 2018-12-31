Southern Pines police: Arrested man had ear bitten off during fight

A North Carolina man whose ear was largely bitten off in an altercation has been arrested.News outlets cite a Southern Pines police release that says officers responding to a hangup call found multiple people involved in a fight Friday at an apartment. Officers saw a large amount of blood on the floor, walls, furniture and people.Police say 35-year-old Ronnell Tydell Wilson was in an agitated state, demanding officers shoot him. A large portion of his ear was found on the floor.Four people, including Wilson, were hospitalized. Wilson is charged with two counts of assault on a female. It's unclear whether he has a lawyer.Police haven't said who bit off his ear, or if anyone else will be charged. The cause of the altercation hasn't been released.