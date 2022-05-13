Health & Fitness

Substance abuse caregiver discusses options as drug overdoses rise

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new data showing that drug overdoses are up 16.7% in North Carolina.

Ben Powell, director of the Opiate Addiction Program at Southlight Behavioral Health joined ABC11 to discuss the problem.

More people are seeking help, Powell said.

"We're seeing a pretty marked increase in our census, the number seeking care in general throughout our whole organization."

Powell shared information on what resources are available for those struggling or their families.

"There's actually a lot of different options out there, to meet people where they are in their life," Powell said. "We have office-based Suboxone treatment where people will come in like once a month for you know, opiate-use disorder. We have also daily dosing, which is something where people come into an opiate treatment program. "

Watch the full discussion in the feature video above.
