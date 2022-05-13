Substance abuse caregiver discusses options as drug overdoses rise

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new data showing that drug overdoses are up 16.7% in North Carolina.Ben Powell, director of the Opiate Addiction Program at Southlight Behavioral Health joined ABC11 to discuss the problem.More people are seeking help, Powell said."We're seeing a pretty marked increase in our census, the number seeking care in general throughout our whole organization."Powell shared information on what resources are available for those struggling or their families."There's actually a lot of different options out there, to meet people where they are in their life," Powell said. "We have office-based Suboxone treatment where people will come in like once a month for you know, opiate-use disorder. We have also daily dosing, which is something where people come into an opiate treatment program. "Watch the full discussion in the feature video above.