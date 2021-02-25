Shopping

New rule will require chaperones for shoppers under 18 at The Streets at Southpoint Fridays, Saturdays

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A new policy will not allow children to roam free at The Streets at Southpoint without a chaperone.

The shopping center announced a Parental Guidance Required (PGR) program would go into effect for Fridays and Saturdays after 3 p.m.

The PGR program means anybody under the age of 18 must have a chaperone over the age of 21 with them at all times at the shopping center. Each chaperone can accompany up to four children.

Southpoint officials said the policy change comes after recent disruptions by unsupervised children at the shopping center on weekends.

"The PGR program will be an added safety measure that the entire community will appreciate. Providing a safe, peaceful environment for guests and tenants is our highest priority and the PGR program will help us achieve this," The Streets at Southpoint Senior general Manager Patrick Anderson said. "We want to be clear that all are welcome at The Streets at Southpoint and at any time. We simply require that families shop together during certain times."

To enforce the new policy, public safety officers will be stationed at all entrances to check IDs of visitors who appear under 18.

Announcements will be made at the shopping center starting at 2:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays reminding shoppers of the policy.
