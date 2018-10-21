Southwest plane diverted over unwanted game of 'footsie'

EMBED </>More Videos

A Southwest plane was diverted to Albuquerque and a man was arrested.

Eyewitness News
ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico --
A Southwest flight made an emergency landing over an unwanted game of 'footsie.'

Police arrested a 29-year-old man who kept inching closer towards his seat mate and rubbing her leg with his foot.

A flight attendant allowed the unwilling footsie participant to switch seats - but the man followed her to her new seat.

The pilot decided to divert the plane to land in Albuquerque. when the man began to verbally harass the woman and a flight attendant.

Once the man was removed, the flight continued on to Dallas, Southwest said.

The man is now facing charges including simple assault and interfering and intimidating members of a flight crew and flight attendants while on an aircraft.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
flight divertedsouthwest airlinesemergency landing
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
2 men charged in Georgia officer's shooting death
At least 30 people injured during floor collapse at Clemson party
No winner in Saturday's Powerball drawing; jackpot now worth $620 million
Durham playground vandalized with graffiti gang references
No Mega Millions winner, jackpot climbs to $1.6 billion
Major events slow down traffic in Raleigh Saturday
Raleigh 6-year old says teacher grabbed her neck; school lockdown follows
Trump says US will pull out of intermediate range nuke pact
Show More
VIDEO: Deer, not home invaders, roughed up this front porch
Airman charged after fatal hit-and-run in Goldsboro
ABC11's "Women In Media" forum helps student journalists
Helicopter rescue: Crew masterfully saves man stranded on Calif. coast
Syracuse rallies to beat North Carolina 40-37 in double OT
More News