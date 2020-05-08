AUSTIN, Texas -- A man was struck and killed by a commercial jet landing on a runway at an Austin, Texas, airport Thursday night, authorities said.
The pilot of Southwest Airlines Flight 1392, a Boeing 737 arriving from Dallas, reported seeing a person on Runway 17R at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, shortly after the jet touched down at 8:12 p.m., according to a statement from the Federal Aviation Administration. The FAA says the driver of an airport operations vehicle later found the body on the runway.
Airport spokesman Bryce Dubee says officials do not believe the unidentified man was supposed to be on the runway at the time of the incident, but they're working to confirm that and determine the events leading up to the incident.
Southwest Airlines released the following statement:
Southwest flight #1392 arrived safely this evening at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) after being cleared to land on runway 17R. The Southwest aircraft maneuvered to avoid an individual who became visible on runway 17R shortly after touchdown. The aircraft quickly came to a safe stop, and the Pilots reported the event to local air traffic controllers. After receiving further instructions from controllers, the aircraft taxied to a gate where all Customers and Crew deplaned the aircraft safely with no reports of onboard injuries. Tonight's flight landed at 8:12 p.m. CDT, after arriving from Dallas Love Field (DAL). Southwest is fully cooperating with local law enforcement and FAA as those agencies investigate the event. We sincerely thank our Crew for their professionalism and swift response.
Southwest Airlines plane hits and kills man as it lands at Austin airport
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News