Tractor-trailer carrying soybeans overturns on I-85 near Oxford

GRANVILLE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Crews are working to clean up the mess left behind after a tractor-trailer overturned on Tuesday morning, spilling its load of soybeans.

The crash happened in Granville County on I-85.

Officials did not say what caused the crash or led up to it; however, they did say the driver was not hurt.

Traffic is down to one lane in the area. Drivers should expect some delays.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
oxfordgranville countytractor trailercrash
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1-year-old North Carolina boy killed in golf cart accident
Tornados leave trail of destruction across Ohio, Indiana
20 rip current rescues reported at Carolina Beach, Wrightsville Beach
81-year-old crossfitter finishes challenge after 7 surgeries
Authorities investigating after child drowns in Person County
Fayetteville stabbing leaves man in critical condition
Robeson Co. deputies search for man in connection to woman's death
Show More
Raleigh organization helping people prepare for brutal stretch of heat
Man stabs kids at Japan bus stop; at least 19 people wounded
Wrong-way crashes a sobering reminder for holiday travelers
Disneyland's 'Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge' set to open Friday
Cary man and 2 of his children killed in car crash in Kentucky
More TOP STORIES News