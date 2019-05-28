Tractor-trailer carrying soybeans overturns on I-85 near Oxford

GRANVILLE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Crews are working to clean up the mess left behind after a tractor-trailer overturned on Tuesday morning, spilling its load of soybeans.The crash happened in Granville County on I-85.Officials did not say what caused the crash or led up to it; however, they did say the driver was not hurt.Traffic is down to one lane in the area. Drivers should expect some delays.