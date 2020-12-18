Politics

US Space Force members get a new name: 'guardians'

WASHINGTON -- The Trump administration celebrated the first birthday of the U.S. Space Force on Friday by announcing that its members will be known as "guardians."

Vice President Mike Pence made the announcement at a celebratory event tracing the development of the newest branch of the military over the past year.

"It is my honor, on behalf of the president of the United States, to announce that henceforth the men and women of the United States Space Force will be known as guardians," Pence said. "Soldiers, sailors, airmen, Marines and guardians will be defending our nation for generations to come."

President-elect Joe Biden has yet to reveal his plans for the Space Force in the next administration.
