Volunteers give a landscaping makeover at Durham school

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two dozen volunteers joined forces at C.C. Spaulding Elementary School to make over the landscaping Thursday afternoon.The group spruced up the campus and planted flowers. It hopes the donation of time, money and labor inspires others to take similar action at other schools."We hope to get more volunteers and maybe sponsors to do more of this for Durham Public Schools in the future," Durham Realtor Grace Jones told ABC11 via email. "We would love for this to be an ongoing thing."Durham Public Schools are operating on a fully remote learning schedule through January 15.Some staff members and teachers are in the school buildings.