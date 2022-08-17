Marvel's Spidey and His Amazing Friends Glow Webs Glow Event

Swing through and experience the Marvel's Spidey and His Amazing Friends Glow Webs Glow event!

NEW YORK -- To celebrate the new season of "Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends," Disney Junior is hosting a family-friendly event that will get your Spidey senses tingling!

See how New Yorkers swung through the Glow Webs Glow family-friendly event last weekend, and for Spidey fans in LA, get ready for the experience to crawl its way to the Santa Monica Pier Aug 26-28.

At the event, kids can test their Spidey skills at an interactive web course activity, walk through a life-sized Spider Crawl-R team transport vehicle, and take a selfie at one of the many Spidey-themed photo opportunities.

The event is free and open to the public with advanced reservations required and subject to availability. Please visit GlowWebsGlowEvent.com for more information.

Season two of the hit series features a "Glow Webs Glow" storyline and is scheduled to premiere FRIDAY, AUG. 19 with a simulcast on Disney Channel and Disney Junior (8:30 a.m. EDT).