Spill dumps 5,025 gallons of wastewater into Richland Creek

Crews are working to clean up a wastewater spill in Franklin County (Shutterstock)

By
FRANKLIN COUNTY (WTVD) --
The division of Water Quality in Franklin County was notified Wednesday morning after an electrical control malfunction caused more than 5,000 gallons of untreated wastewater to pour into the Richland Creek.

The pump station on Holden Road in Youngsville spilled 5,025 gallons into the creek, which is a tributary of the Neuse River Basin.

The spill started shortly after 7:30 Tuesday night, lasting until just before midnight.

Franklin County Public Utilities was dispatched to the site. Sewer hauling companies have been working to pump out and repair the station.

The Franklin County Public Utilities Department, according to its website, serves around 6,200 customers in Franklin County.
