Personal Finance

'I never had it happen before': Cumberland County mom wins $500,000 lottery prize

By Claudia Benfield

LaKisa McKethan spun her way to a $500,000 prize. (NC Education Lottery)

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- LaKisa McKethan of Cumberland County, a mother and third-shift worker at a filter manufacturing plant won $500,000 on Wednesday, after spinning the Bigger $pin Live Event prize wheel.

McKethan was on her way home from work when she stopped by the VA Food Mart on Cumberland Road in Fayetteville. There she picked up a $10 Bigger $pin scratch-off that resulted in a lucky spin opportunity at the Bigger $pin Live event. She was guaranteed at least $400,000 in prize money.

"I was nervous, but I'm happy," said McKethan.

She is the third person to be given a chance of winning one of the Bigger $pin $2 million prizes. The other two winners are a retired Greensboro postal worker who won the $900,000 prize and a cook from Durham winning the $400,000 prize.

There are still three more chances to win the $2 million prize, four times larger than the Big $pin prize offered two years ago. There are two chances remaining to win a chance to spin the wheel by a scratch-off and one chance to win by second chance drawing. All of the Big $pin tickets can be entered into this drawing

"When the Bigger $pin ticket came out, me and my sister used to try to compete with each other to see who could get the wheel," said McKethan. "When I got the wheel, I took a picture of it and I showed it to her."

McKethan took home a total of $354,994 after the required state and federal taxes were withheld. With this sum of money she plans to buy a home and give back anonymously to an individual seeking medical treatment.

"I never had it happen before," said McKethan. "I'm grateful."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financecumberland countyfayettevillegood newsfeel goodlottery
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Snow, sleet, freezing rain expected again this week
NC legislature votes to further delay primaries until June 7
Voting bill collapses, Democrats unable to change filibuster
'We can't get any more': Stores struggle to restock shelves
Third arrest made in Black Friday shooting at Streets at Southpoint
Daniel Turcios shot 5 times after crash on I-440, RPD reports
'He was special': Durham friends remember Andre Leon Talley
Show More
Victim in fatal I-85 crash was just 3 months old
19-year-old charged in wreck that left 2 Marines dead
Earnhardt Jr. to be inducted into NASCAR Hall of Fame
Raleigh man feels lucky to be alive after bullet found above his bed
2-year-old accidentally shot himself in Harnett County
More TOP STORIES News