Carolina ﻿Panthers make 2 young fans wishes come true in London

LONDON (WTVD) -- The Carolina Panthers will play the team's first international game in franchise history Sunday, October 13 at 9:30 a.m. EST taking on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in London.
The teams will face off to a sold-out crowd of more than 62,000 at the new billion-dollar Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Among the crowd are two special fans making the trip from North Carolina through Make-A-Wish Central and Western North Carolina.
"We were at the Panther's Fan Fest they had on the big TV and they granted it there," explained 9-year-old Cale DeJarnett from Monroe, N.C.
DeJarnett battles cystic fibrosis. He and another 15-year-old patient with the same disease are both making the trip with their families through Make-A-Wish.
"It was very exciting," explained mom Leslie DeJarnett. "It also reminds you you have a child that's eligible to go. You have mixed feelings."
"He does about an hour and a half treatments every day to get the mucus off his lungs. We're very grateful," she added.
The DeJarnetts plan to do some sightseeing while in London.
"Maybe go to the London Eye," Cale said. "Maybe go to Big Ben and um, some palace," he laughed referring to Buckingham Palace.
Cale is also excited about going on a plane. He has only flown once in his life. He's also looking forward to eating chips across the pond because he has heard a lot about the fish and chips there.
"Doritos," Cale said. His mom laughed knowing any chips eaten during this family trip will be special and only possible through Make-A-Wish.
"It doesn't take their disease away but it's nice to, you know, do something special," Leslie said. "They spend a lot of time staying healthy working on staying healthy, so it's nice to get a break from it."
