Action News Sports

14 Miami Marlins members test positive for COVID-19; team cancels flight out of Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA -- A total of 14 members of the Miami Marlins, including 12 players and two coaches, have tested positive for COVID-19 while in Philadelphia, ESPN's Jeff Pasan reported Monday morning.

The new total is a substantial increase from the four players who had tested positive as of Sunday.

The team wrapped a series against the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, and were set to fly home to Miami on Monday.



However, their flight home has been canceled, WPVI-TV learned.

The team has also canceled their home opener, originally scheduled for Monday night.

The New York Yankees are set to visit Philadelphia on Monday for a two-game series at Citizens Bank Park.



Under MLB guidelines, the players will be isolated from the team until they test negative twice at least 24 hours apart, show no symptoms for 72 hours and receive approval from team doctors.

DEVELOPING: This report will be updated as more information becomes available.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsphiladelphiasafetyphilliesaction news sportsmlbcoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ACTION NEWS SPORTS
Nike, Ben & Jerry's release sneaker: The Chunky Dunky
WWE longtime ring announcer Howard Finkel dies
Kentucky Derby now set for September due to virus
Homeless student using basketball to find better life
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 LATEST: More than 1,100 remain hospitalized in NC
President Trump makes 1st visit to NC since March
New stimulus help would not renew $600 weekly payment
Another tropical system expected to form soon
Man in critical condition after shooting at Star Bar in Raleigh
99-year-old woman sets record as oldest active pilot
Heat Index goes up to 105° on Monday
Show More
Mike Ditka says national anthem kneelers can 'Get the hell out of my country'
9-year-old girl is youngest COVID-19 victim in Florida
Caniacs show incredible support in Canes send off to Toronto
Duke limits housing to first-years, sophomores for 2020 school year
Mel Gibson reveals COVID-19 hospitalization
More TOP STORIES News