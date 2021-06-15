Sports

16-year-old from Cary makes US Olympic team for summer games in Tokyo

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 16-year-old girl from Cary will represent the red, white and blue in Tokyo during the 2021 Olympics.

Claire Curzan is one of the best high school swimmers in the state of North Carolina. A few months ago she won her third straight state championship while competing for Cardinal Gibbons High School in the 100-meter butterfly.

Now she's proving that she's not only the best in North Carolina, but one of the best in the whole country--and hopefully one of the best in the entire world.

According to our newsgathering partners at the News & Observer, Curzan finished second in the 100 butterfly event at the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials. That finish is good enough to qualify her for the Olympics this summer.

The News & Observer reports that Curzan has not officially been placed on the Olympic roster at this time due to several complicated USA Swimming rules, but she will be added at the end of the Olympic Trials.

The Tokyo Olympics are scheduled to begin July 23.

