espy awards

2019 ESPYS: Who won big at the 2019 ESPY Awards

NFL player Saquon Barkley, of the New York Giants, accepts the best breakthrough athlete award at the ESPY Awards on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at the Microsoft Theater. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Athletes and celebrities gathered in Los Angeles Wednesday evening for the ESPY Awards, one of the biggest nights in sports. Here's who won big:

BEST BREAKTHROUGH ATHLETE

WINNER: Saquon Barkley, New York Giants
Christian Yelich, Milwaukee Brewers
Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks
Naomi Osaka - US Open, Australian Open



BEST COLLEGE ATHLETE
WINNER: Zion Williamson, Duke MBB - 2019 Wooden Award Winner
Kyler Murray, Oklahoma Football - 2018 Heisman Trophy Winner
Rachel Garcia, UCLA Softball - USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year
Sabrina Ionescu, Oregon WBB - 2019 Wooden Award Winner



BEST COACH
WINNER: Jim Calhoun, UConn/St. Joseph

PHOTOS: Athletes hit the red carpet for the 2019 ESPYS


Best NFL Player: Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Best MLB Player: Christian Yelich, Milwaukee Brewers
Best NHL Player: Alex Ovechkin, Washington Capitals

Best WNBA Player: Breanna Stewart, Seattle Storm

Best Male Golfer: Brooks Koepka

Best Female Golfer: Brooke Henderson

Best Female Tennis Player: Serena Williams
Best Male Tennis Player: Roger Federer

Best Driver: Kyle Busch

Best International Women's Soccer Player: Sam Kerr

Best International Men's Soccer Player: Lionel Messi

Best MLS Player: Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Best MMA Fighter: Daniel Cormier

MORE ESPYS 2019 STORIES

12-year-old swimmer receives ESPY award for athletic achievements

2019 ESPYs: Suburban Chicago HS holds send-off for nun nominated for 'Best Viral Sports Moment'
2019 ESPYs: Chicago nun nominated for 'Best Viral Sports Moment'
Football coach born without arms or legs to receive Jimmy V Award for Perseverance at 2019 ESPYS
Kirstie Ennis to receive Pat Tillman Award for Service at 2019 ESPYS

Tracy Morgan to host the 2019 ESPYS

Catch the "ESPYS" on Wednesday, July 10, LIVE on ABC at 8 p.m. ET.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ESPN, ABC and this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsaward showstracy morganathletesespnespy awards
ESPY AWARDS
ESPYS 2019: Stars, athletes arrive on the red carpet
Women's World Cup champion US team to attend The ESPYs
2019 ESPYS: When to watch, who's being honored and more
Chicago Comets Beep Baseball Team awarded honorary ESPY
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Very disturbing:' Peeper caught on camera on back porch in north Raleigh
NC State receives Notice of Allegations from the NCAA
Head-on crash involving BMW, Corvette causes delays on Highway 98
Neighbors concerned over proposed Wake Forest apartment complex
5-year delay left Chavis Park deserted in Raleigh
NTSB: Pilot reported control issues before deadly Hope Mills crash
New 3D images show Durham gas explosion moments after it happened
Show More
Storm in Gulf of Mexico expected to turn into Hurricane Barry
NC lawmaker continues fight to help Fort Bragg soldier battling cancer
Man lured woman out of gas station, punched, raped her: Apex police
Police: 14-year-old arrested after stealing car with baby inside
1-year-old's death under investigation by Robeson Co. sheriff's office
More TOP STORIES News