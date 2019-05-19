Sports

24th horse dies at Santa Anita Park

By ABC7.com staff
ARCADIA, Calif. -- Another horse died Friday at Santa Anita Park, the 24th to die at the track since late December.

A horse named Commander Coil, a 3-year-old gelding, suffered a shoulder injury in the morning while training, according to a statement from the Stronach Group, which owns Arcadia's Santa Anita Park. The horse was euthanized.

"Equine shoulder injuries are rare, especially for a horse that is galloping as opposed to breezing or racing. A comprehensive evaluation will be completed to understand what might have caused this uncommon injury," the Stronach Group said in a statement.

The last horse death at the track was March 31, when a horse named Arms Runner suffered a severe injury to his right front leg and had to be euthanized.
Related topics:
sportshorsesanimals
