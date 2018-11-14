SPORTS

49ers fan missing after Monday Night Football Game at Levi's Stadium

EMBED </>More Videos

Police are looking for a man who went missing during the 49ers game at Levi's Stadium Monday night in Santa Clara.

By
SANTA CLARA, Calif. --
Police are looking for a man who went missing during the 49ers game at Levi's Stadium Monday night in Santa Clara.

Thirty-two-year-old Ian Powers was traveling with his girlfriend from Spokane, Washington, to Los Angeles when he stopped in the Bay Area to visit family in Antioch.

They went to the 49ers game Monday night, where his girlfriend says Powers left his seat in the 4th quarter to use the bathroom and never returned.

Powers sent some text messages and made a video call to her after the game ended from outside the stadium, but they never connected in person.

That's the last time anyone has seen or heard from Powers.


"Meaning no further email contact with anybody. No further financial activity that had been done with his accounts. And so we're really left asking for some help," said Santa Clara Police Captain Wahid Kazem.

Power's girlfriend contacted police Tuesday after he didn't return to their hotel.

Officers found his car in a nearby parking lot.

Investigators say he was intoxicated that night, but this is out of character for Powers.

The 49ers say they are cooperating with the investigation and giving police their complete support.

If you have information about the whereabouts of Ian Powers, please contact the Santa Clara Police Department at (408) 615-5580.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsmissing personmissing manfootballnflmonday night footballSan Francisco 49ersinvestigationLevi's StadiumSanta Clara
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
NC State adds Jim Valvano name to storied Reynolds Coliseum
Dontari Poe gets $125,000 bonus for weighing in at 330 lbs., source says
NC State to rename basketball arena in honor of Jim Valvano
No. 1 Duke hears the noise, hosts Eastern Michigan
More Sports
Top Stories
Victims in Johnston Co. triple murder were family members, friends of suspect
Michael Avenatti arrested for domestic violence in LA
Shocked Lumberton residents remain 'hopeful' missing girl found safe
Woman hit from behind, robbed outside TJ Maxx in Wake Forest
Raleigh neighborhood collaborative looks to help displaced fire victims
NC State adds Jim Valvano name to storied Reynolds Coliseum
Intermittent fasting: What is it and is it right for you?
Yoga studio to stretch into the heart of Raleigh during Christmas Parade
Show More
Clayton Riverwalk closed, greenway flooded from recent rainfall
4th suspect sought in murder of CA man found inside burning car
Get a call asking you to confirm a purchase? Don't get scammed
Feds warn of health insurance fraud
Volunteers create bows to remember car crash victims
More News