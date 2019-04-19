5-star forward Hurt commits to Duke

Five-star forward and top 2019 recruiting target Matthew Hurt committed to play basketball at Duke University on Friday afternoon.Hurt announced his decision in front of a packed auditorium at John Marshall High School in Rochester, Minnesota.Hurt put on a Duke cap, picking the Blue Devils over Kansas, Kentucky and North Carolina.The 6-foot-9 forward is the second-ranked power forward in the Class of 2019 and the No. 8 overall recruit.He finished his high school career as the all-time leading scorer in Minnesota history with 3,819 points.Hurt will join top recruits Vernon Carey Jr. , Wendell Moore Jr. and Boogie Ellis as Duke reloads for next basketball season.