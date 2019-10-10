Sports

Football players at Ohio middle school help team's manager with spina bifida score touchdown

MIAMISBURG, Ohio -- Eighth-grade football players in Ohio worked to make their team manager feel extra special during a game Wednesday night.

Paul Townsend was born with spina bifida, a congenital defect that occurs when the spine or spinal cord doesn't form properly.

His family was told he had a 2% chance to live to the age of 1. Townsend is now 15.

He loves sports and serves as the manager for an eighth-grade football team in Miamisburg. After all of his hard work, the team wanted to find a special way to thank Townsend, WKEF-TV reported.

They helped him score a touchdown during Wednesday night's game.

The team's coach said the touchdown took two years to plan.

"It's exciting, it really is, and I love the fact that the team has made him a part of it," said Helena Baker, Townsend's mom. "Even though he can't run and walk the way they do, he uses wheels so he does really well for his type."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsohiodisabilityschoolohiofootballschool athletics
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Warrants: Ex pretended to be missing Holly Springs mom in texts
Amber Alert: Surveillance photo released, police look to ID woman
'Future' of travel: Virgin Hyperloop One makes stop in Pittsboro
The 411: Massive shark swimming off NC coast
90-foot tall oak tree to be removed from downtown Raleigh
WEEKEND EVENTS: Wine & Cheese Festival, pumpkin patch train & more
2 businessmen tied to Giuliani arrested on campaign charges
Show More
2 Wake County women to compete on Food Network
Cruise passengers say dream vacation turned into nightmare
Mother can finally kiss baby born without skin
North Carolina working to improve pedestrian safety in Raleigh
2-year-old girl falls from third-story window
More TOP STORIES News