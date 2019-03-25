'A Day in the Life:' NCCU players join others in ripping NCAA student-athlete promo video

This afternoon I spoke with several athletes about this ad. They say the video misses the mark. And leaves out weight lifting, meals, and an early wake-up call. #ABC11 https://t.co/YVN15ioYaW — DeJuan Hoggard (@DeJuanABC11) March 25, 2019

That video is somewhat realistic cause the guy didn't eat anything the whole day smh — DaBabyDaGoat (@Pierr3DaLord) March 19, 2019

Exactly.... this is the most inaccurate thing I’ve seen in a while... — Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) March 20, 2019

Athlete and student — a REAL day in the life @NCAA. pic.twitter.com/KcWj1JyoHn — Emmanuel Acho (@thEMANacho) March 20, 2019

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A recent promotional video released by the NCAA attempts to depict a day in the life of a student athlete. The video shows a "college basketball player" waking up before transitioning to his first class of the day. His morning activities are followed by a friendly gathering among friends on campus, an afternoon jog, an evening basketball game, and a trip to the library."It's very relatable. I know what they go through," said North Carolina Central University freshman student Tyler Fisher. Fisher played football in high school, but does not play for the Eagles' football team. "It was on point," Fisher said.However, current student-athletes disagree. Just ask NCCU football players Malik Riddick-Reynolds and Xavier Crandall."(The athlete in the video) woke up at a reasonable hour. Which was false," Crandall said, who currently wakes up in the 6 o'clock hour. "He seemed pretty relaxed, too. So I feel like it wasn't really depicting us as real student-athletes."Riddick-Reynolds agreed."He had a smile on his face the whole time, so I don't think that was right," he said. "He was in the courtyard chatting with his friends. I mean there's not much time for that."Riddick-Reynolds said his current schedule has him waking up at 6 a.m. before attending his first meeting of the day about 30 minutes later.Fans and professional athletes on Twitter took issue with the NCAA's video, blasting it as inaccurate.ESPN analyst Emmanuel Acho, a former University of Texas football player, created a spoof video and posted it to Twitter as well."I think the stigma is every athlete is on a full-ride scholarship. And when you look at the student athletes across the NCAA, that is not entirely the case," said NCCU softball athlete and graduate student Miriam Duen.In addition to studying public administration and playing softball, the Murrieta, California native is carrying three jobs to help pay for school.Cases like Duen's, and many other athletes, did not appear to be depicted in the video.