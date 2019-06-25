Sports

A first look at renderings of Raleigh's new downtown soccer stadium

RALEIGH, N.C. -- We are getting a first look at a game-changer in downtown Raleigh.

It's called "Downtown South," an entertainment district on 55 acres at downtown Raleigh's southern edge, at S. Saunders Street and I-40.

Images released from the Visit Downtown South website show renderings for a development that includes a 20,000-seat open-air soccer stadium surrounded by street-level retail, office space, and housing.

The stadium will become the home of North Carolina FC, and women's pro team the North Carolina Courage.

It will also be home to concerts, festivals, graduations, trade shows, and championship-level sporting events.

NCFC owner Steve Malik is holding a news conference with real-estate developer John Kane at 10 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Look for updates Tuesday morning on ABC11 Eyewitness News and here on ABC11.com.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsraleighreal estate developmenthousingsoccerretailshoppingoffice
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
More accusers for restaurant owner charged with prostitution of minor
NC Senate passes controversial North Carolina immigration bill
Wake County man used phony credentials to get teaching job, report says
Wake mom panics after seeing 5:30 a.m. bus pick-up for kindergartner
Airlifted to US: 30 cruise-ship passengers injured, 4 critically in Bahamas bus crash
Cumberland County rolls out state's first human-trafficking court
Police seek information in deadly shooting near Hope Mills night club
Show More
'It was meant for me:' Straight zeroes pay $7.8M to NC lottery winners
Death of 84-year-old Korean War veteran in Raleigh ruled homicide
Report: Some women agreeing to dates just for free meal
Thousands in Wake Co. could be drinking contaminated well water
12-year-old shot while walking in Durham neighborhood
More TOP STORIES News