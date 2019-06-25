A first look at renderings of Raleigh's new downtown soccer stadium

RALEIGH, N.C. -- We are getting a first look at a game-changer in downtown Raleigh.
It's called "Downtown South," an entertainment district on 55 acres at downtown Raleigh's southern edge, at S. Saunders Street and I-40.
Images released from the Visit Downtown South website show renderings for a development that includes a 20,000-seat open-air soccer stadium surrounded by street-level retail, office space, and housing.
The stadium will become the home of North Carolina FC, and women's pro team the North Carolina Courage.
It will also be home to concerts, festivals, graduations, trade shows, and championship-level sporting events.
NCFC owner Steve Malik is holding a news conference with real-estate developer John Kane at 10 a.m. Tuesday morning.
Look for updates Tuesday morning on ABC11 Eyewitness News and here on ABC11.com.
