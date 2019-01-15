SPORTS

A Little help: Freshman sparks No. 13 UNC past Notre Dame, 75-69

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image ap"><span>AP</span></div><span class="caption-text">North Carolina's Garrison Brooks (15) defends as Notre Dame's D.J. Harvey (5) shoots. (Gerry Broome)</span></div>
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --
Nassir Little scored all 11 of his points in the final 11 minutes, and No. 13 North Carolina beat Notre Dame 75-69 on Tuesday night.

Coby White had 17 points while Luke Maye added 14 points and 10 rebounds and Cameron Johnson finished with 11 points for the Tar Heels (13-4, 3-1 Atlantic Coast Conference). UNC used a late 12-1 run to bounce back from its most lopsided home loss under Hall of Fame coach Roy Williams.

Prentiss Hubb scored 18 points, John Mooney had 16 points and 19 rebounds, and D.J. Harvey added 15 points for the Fighting Irish (11-6, 1-3). Hubb put Notre Dame up 58-57 with a layup with just under seven minutes remaining, but the Irish missed their next six shots while North Carolina took control.



White started the key run with a 3-pointer with the shot clock winding down with 6 minutes to play, and Little, a freshman, ended it with a twisting layup on the break that gave the Tar Heels their first double-figure lead, 69-59, with less than 90 seconds left.

The Irish didn't get closer than seven until Hubb's 3 with 4.7 seconds left made it 73-69.

BIG PICTURE

Notre Dame: The Fighting Irish have lost three of four to begin conference play and haven't cracked the 70s in scoring in any of those games. They aren't afraid to pull the trigger from 3-point range - no team in the ACC has taken more of them this season, and roughly half their shots in this one were from beyond the arc - but they didn't quite hit enough of them to pull off the upset:



Notre Dame was just 4 of 15 from long range in the second half.

North Carolina: The Tar Heels will hear less about that embarrassing 83-62 loss to Louisville. They also haven't lost three straight home ACC games in nearly a decade. Perhaps the most encouraging sign: They had only two turnovers in the second half.

UP NEXT

Notre Dame: Plays host to No. 17 North Carolina State on Saturday.

North Carolina: Visits Miami on Saturday.
