SPORTS

A lot to cheer about: Wolfpack brings home two national trophies

EMBED </>More Videos

Lots ot cheer about on NC State's campus with two national titles.

By
RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
The N.C. State cheerleading program brought home two trophies this year from Daytona, Florida.

The Wolfpack won the Small Coed Cheer Division IA national championship and Game Day Division IA national championship.



This is the first year the NCAA has had a competition division for "Game Day" style of cheer.

Being the first year, the Pack wanted to set the precedent and make history as the first team to win that division.

Although the program is split into two teams, they say together they are one family.

Head coach, Harold Trammel thanks the athletic department at N.C. State for being so supportive and inclusive when it comes to the cheerleading program.

He mentioned how football coach Dave Doeren and basketball coach Kevin Keatts have both personally visited the team and shown support.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportscheerleadingnc state universityRaleigh
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
ESPN reporter ruins suit in muddy downhill slide at Little League World Series
ABC11 talks to former Orange HS pitcher Wilson after his winning MLB debut
Former Panthers' defensive end Charles Johnson retires
Panthers rookie DJ Moore charged with reckless driving after being clocked at 113 mph
NC State commit Knight looks for big year at Southern Nash
More Sports
Top Stories
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Show More
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
Thai cave rescue boys reflect: 'We learned about love'
FBI sounds warning about prank calls in wake of school shootings
Study: Breastfeeding could reduce the risk of stroke later in life
How area districts are working to keep your kid safe
More News