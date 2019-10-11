Sports

Abandoned in London as a child, Efe Obada returns home with the Carolina Panthers

LONDON (WTVD) -- As the Carolina Panthers arrived in London on Thursday morning for their first international game in franchise history Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, for one player it's a special homecoming.

"To have this opportunity to play in London, it's just amazing!" said Panthers defensive end Efe Obada.

Obada is getting a lot of media attention in his hometown because his story is one that reads like a Hollywood script.

Obada was born in Nigeria then trafficked and abandoned in London. He was in and out of the foster system, with many odds stacked against him until he started playing football at 22 years old, in 2014.

"It can change the path for some of these students," Obada said as he played with students from the Harrow School, Harrow High and the Harrow Club. The team ran drills and played flag football with the students through an NFL Flag event to expose the sport to young people abroad.

For a player like Obada, it's the same type of exposure that changed the trajectory of his life.

"Usually, people respond to my story," Obada said. "It's London, it's my home. I'm just trying to be in the moment and enjoy it."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportscharlottecarolina pantherslondon
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Dude just shot his mama:' Son charged in Harnett County murder
MiLB player arrested for breaking into home through doggie door
Zillow dream home turns out to be Durham scam
Your smart TV is watching you, but you can stop it
Carolina Panthers play flag football with London students
If you spot this snakehead fish, officials say kill it
First date assault suspect escapes arrest, police say
Show More
UNC sold 43K alcoholic drinks at 3 football games
Space station carrying NC State astronaut to pass over NC
Joe Biden plans campaign trip to North Carolina
Nobel Peace Prize awarded to Ethiopian leader
Abducted 3-year-old found, kidnapper remains at large
More TOP STORIES News