ABC11 Game of the Week: Cardinal Gibbons at Athens Drive

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --It's week one of high school football and the much anticipated match-up between Cardinal Gibbons and Athens Drive is almost here.
First football game also means first Friday night for the band! @ADHS_Football @athensdriveband #ABC11GOTW pic.twitter.com/2wGEWzLavJ— Bridget Condon (@BridgetABC11) August 17, 2018
These cheerleaders are ready for our #ABC11GOTW @ADHS_Football @Adhsjags_cheer pic.twitter.com/yJ47blbNun— Bridget Condon (@BridgetABC11) August 17, 2018
The Crusaders and Jaguars match-up starts at 7:00 p.m.
We are live coming up on #ABC11 with this crew at our #ABC11GOTW pic.twitter.com/mmo2ztyXQ3— Bridget Condon (@BridgetABC11) August 17, 2018
If you're planning to go to the game, don't forget to use the hashtag #ABC11GOTW and you might just see your photos on ABC11 Eyewitness News at 11 p.m.