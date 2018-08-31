ABC11 Game of the Week: Enloe rolls past Apex Friendship

FINAL | Enloe 37 Apex Friendship 7. Highlights and postgame reaction tonight at 11 on @abc11_wtvd #ABC11GOTW #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/DrJStAtFFh — Bridget Condon (@BridgetABC11) September 1, 2018

Patriots get on the board 37-7 Eagle lead. #ABC11GOTW — Bridget Condon (@BridgetABC11) September 1, 2018

Christopher O’Neal runs it in for the first TD of the game. #ABC11GOTW @EnloeHSfb 6 @AFPatriotFB 0 pic.twitter.com/tNqzK0FWyF — Bridget Condon (@BridgetABC11) August 31, 2018

Week three of high school football is in the books and Enloe Magnet High School cruised to a 37-7 victory at Apex Friendship High School on Friday night.The Eagles improved to 3-0 with the win.Enloe led 13-0 at halftime and never looked back."We've been working day in and day out," said Enloe running back Hamilton Moore. "It's not today that we came out to win it, it's in the summer working hard, that's what made us win today."Check out full highlights in the video above.