ABC11 Game of the Week: Enloe rolls past Apex Friendship

Enloe rolls past Apex Friendship in our Game of the Week.

APEX, NC (WTVD) --
Week three of high school football is in the books and Enloe Magnet High School cruised to a 37-7 victory at Apex Friendship High School on Friday night.

The Eagles improved to 3-0 with the win.

Enloe led 13-0 at halftime and never looked back.

"We've been working day in and day out," said Enloe running back Hamilton Moore. "It's not today that we came out to win it, it's in the summer working hard, that's what made us win today."

