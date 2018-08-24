ABC11 Game of the Week: Fuquay-Varina beats Cary

AJ Archie with a 65-yard punt return for the Imps and a made extra point makes it 21-20 @CaryImpFootball over @FuquayVarinaHS #ABC11GOTW — Bridget Condon (@BridgetABC11) August 25, 2018

It’s also Military Appreciation Night at the #ABC11GOTW pic.twitter.com/D29CjDSsG8 — ABC11 EyewitnessNews (@ABC11_WTVD) August 24, 2018

ABC11 Game of the Week: Fuquay-Varina at Cary High

Week two of high school football is here and the ABC11 Game of the Week is Fuquay-Varina High School at Cary High School.Fuquay-Varina held on to beat Cary, 33-21, Friday night, for the Bengals' 14th consecutive win against the Imps.If you are going to the game and take photos, use the hashtag #ABC11GOTW and you might see them tonight on ABC11 Eyewitness News at 11 p.m.