SPORTS

ABC11 Game of the Week: Fuquay-Varina beats Cary

EMBED </>More Videos

Fuquay-Varina fends off Cary for GOTW win.

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) --
Week two of high school football is here and the ABC11 Game of the Week is Fuquay-Varina High School at Cary High School.

Fuquay-Varina held on to beat Cary, 33-21, Friday night, for the Bengals' 14th consecutive win against the Imps.

EMBED More News Videos

ABC11 Game of the Week: Fuquay-Varina at Cary High




If you are going to the game and take photos, use the hashtag #ABC11GOTW and you might see them tonight on ABC11 Eyewitness News at 11 p.m.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportssportshigh school footballfootballCaryWake CountyFuquay-Varina
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Coach of Hawaiian Little League team says players bring sunshine during tough time
Newton escapes injury, Panthers top Patriots 25-14
Panthers name Manchester City executive Tom Glick as team president
SPONSORED: ABC College Football Schedule 2018
More Sports
Top Stories
UNC braces for more Silent Sam unrest Saturday in Chapel Hill
2 arrested in shooting of woman found dead at entrance to Sanford hospital
Star of 'Black Panther' prosthetic video aims to inspire others
PETA wants you to stop eating crabs
19 foreign nationals charged with illegal voting in North Carolina
Fort Bragg soldier killed when truck hits his motorcycle in Fayetteville
During guilty plea, Laura Riddick says she has 'compulsion to hoard money'
UNC BOG member: Silent Sam will be back up within 90 days
Show More
Bird removing scooters from UNC while parties explore possibility of partnership
Educators meet ahead of school year to re-address demands
Mom saves her baby from hot car after shocking 911 response
Robin Leach of 'Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous' has died
Doctor killed family with gas-filled exercise ball, police say
More News