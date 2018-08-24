ABC11 Game of the Week: Fuquay-Varina beats Cary

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) --Week two of high school football is here and the ABC11 Game of the Week is Fuquay-Varina High School at Cary High School.
Fuquay-Varina held on to beat Cary, 33-21, Friday night, for the Bengals' 14th consecutive win against the Imps.
FINAL | @FuquayVarinaHS beats @CaryImpFootball 33-21. #ABC11GOTW Highlights & postgame reaction tonight at 11 on #ABC11— Bridget Condon (@BridgetABC11) August 25, 2018
AJ Archie with a 65-yard punt return for the Imps and a made extra point makes it 21-20 @CaryImpFootball over @FuquayVarinaHS #ABC11GOTW— Bridget Condon (@BridgetABC11) August 25, 2018
It’s also Military Appreciation Night at the #ABC11GOTW pic.twitter.com/D29CjDSsG8— ABC11 EyewitnessNews (@ABC11_WTVD) August 24, 2018
The cheerleaders are ready! #ABC11GOTW pic.twitter.com/qm659Cn8NF— ABC11 EyewitnessNews (@ABC11_WTVD) August 24, 2018
Coaches getting ready for our #ABC11GOTW @IMPAthletics pic.twitter.com/jiTpl4bily— Bridget Condon (@BridgetABC11) August 24, 2018
