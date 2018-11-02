DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --In the ABC11 Game of the Week, Wake Forest breezes past Heritage 38-2.
The WFHS win streak now extends to 40 games.
Wake Forest wins it and takes the conference... Cougars win streak extends to 40 games.... 38-2 tonight over Heritage. #ABC11GOTW @ABC11_WTVD @WFCRAZIES @Husky_Sports— Bridget Condon (@BridgetABC11) November 3, 2018
A dominant performance here tonight from @WFHSCougars up 38-2 with 3:30 to play. #ABC11GOTW— Bridget Condon (@BridgetABC11) November 3, 2018
Anotha one ... #ABC11GOTW @WFCRAZIES lead Heritage 18-0 with 3:22 left to play in the opening half. pic.twitter.com/kiVDQKDR9T— Bridget Condon (@BridgetABC11) November 2, 2018
Cougars strike first... 6-0 over the Huskies. 10:15 left in the second quarter. #ABC11GOTW pic.twitter.com/tH8mFRlgGP— Bridget Condon (@BridgetABC11) November 2, 2018
It’s senior night for @PackFootball commit Drake Thomas as the @Husky_Sports get ready to host @WFHSCougars @DrakeT32 @PackAthletics #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/D0HTV2L86Y— Bridget Condon (@BridgetABC11) November 2, 2018