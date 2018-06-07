SPORTS

ABC11 talks to Canes' likely top pick

EMBED </>More Videos

Andrei Svechnikov could be the first pick of the Canes in the NHL Draft. (WTVD)

By
RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
Things keep looking better and better for the Carolina Hurricanes - new owner, general manager, head coach, and this month, they have the second pick in the NHL Draft on June 22.

On Wednesday night, we caught up with Carolina Hurricanes General Manager Don Waddell and the team's top prospect for the 2018 NHL Draft, Andrei Svechnikov.

Most 18-year-olds have college on their minds but Svechnikov is trying to impress the Canes GM.



"I just don't feel any pressure," he said. "I just want to play next season here."

Waddell seemed duly impressed.

"These kinds of players don't come along that often," Waddell said. "That's why you have to be careful thinking about can we do better in the draft if we do something else. He's a special player and he could make a big impact and be a part of this progress as we move forward for a long time."

The Canes met Svechnikov at the NHL combine and then brought him to Raleigh to learn more about him as a person.

EMBED More News Videos

ABC11's Bridget Condon spoke exclusively Wednesday with Canes GM Don Waddell and Andrei Svechnikov, rated the No. 2 prospect and possibly the Canes' first-round pick.



"Very knowledgeable about what's going on around our team," Waddell said. "He did a lot of homework. Knows all about our players and all of that so it's been a lot of fun with him."

Last year Svechnikov scored 40 goals in just 44 games in the Ontario Hockey League.

"You can see the fire in his eyes when he talks about it," Waddell said. "He talks about winning. We all look at him as an individual player, how many goals he wants to score but no he wants to talk about how many games we are going to win."



"I want to win so bad and that's what the team needs - just win," Svechnikov said.

Waddell said if they are able to draft the Russian star, he will join the roster immediately.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsCarolina HurricanesRaleigh
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
NCSU soccer player goes national after overtime goal
NCAA gives NC State transfer Blake Harris waiver to play immediately
Panthers rookie DJ Moore charged with reckless driving after being clocked at 113 mph
Matt Kalil has knee scoped, adding to Panthers' O-line worries
Teamworks Academy helps college athletes transition into business
More Sports
Top Stories
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Christopher appears in court
UNC System issues statement on Silent Sam toppling: 'We do not support lawlessness'
One company offering 'fur-ternity leave' for workers with new pets
I-Team: North Carolina still home to 100+ Confederate monuments
FDA extending expiration dates for some EpiPens
Toddlers survive days in ravine after mother dies in car crash
Show More
Cooper gets early win, two GOP proposed amendments ordered off ballot
WCPSS presents proposed enrollment plan for four new schools
Fayetteville State University rolls out new bike service
College students called 'the perfect target' for scammers
Rocky Mount man found dead in home of apparent dog attack
More News