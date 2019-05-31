Sports

ACC baseball tournament leaves Durham for Charlotte in 2020

A boy looks out from the manually-operated scoreboard as Georgia Tech takes on North Carolina in the ACC championship game in Durham, N.C., May 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) -- The Atlantic Coast Conference's 2020 baseball tournament will be held in Charlotte.

The league said in a news release Thursday that the selection culminated a yearlong process involving the conference's baseball committee and was approved by the league's membership.

The tournament, to be played at BB&T Ballpark from May 19-24, is scheduled for the same week as NASCAR's Coca-Cola 600 and its festival in downtown Charlotte. The tournament is returning to the Charlotte area for the first time since 2001.

Durham has hosted the tournament four of the past five years, but new scheduling rules by the International League bar teams from blocking home dates. The rule prevented Durham from hosting in 2020 because the Bulls are scheduled to play at home during the week of the tournament, but the Knights will be on the road.

The new rules also kept the ACC from reaching a four-year deal with Charlotte, meaning the new agreement is just for next season.
