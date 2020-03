Rest of ACC Tournament canceled, champion FSU will not participate in NCAA tournament

This is such a difficult issue. The pros have suspended play. The pros. How does the NCAA trot out amateurs to play for money? No way. This is a public health issue, not just a sporting event. Is the NCAA comfortable playing when paid pros will not? Really? pic.twitter.com/UOuwZmnrGH — Jay Bilas (@JayBilas) March 12, 2020

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- The latest updates on how the novel coronavirus is affecting college sports in North Carolina:The Atlantic Coast Conference suspended all athletic activities, including competition, practices, recruiting and participation in the NCAA championships.Duke University President Vincent Price announced that Duke University is suspending all athletic events for the foreseeable future, effective immediately.In a statement released Thursday afternoon, Price said the suspension includes all sports, competitions and practices."We are taking this action to protect the safety of our student-athletes, coaches, staff and others who are essential to these activities," said Price in a written statement. "I know it is a great disappointment to our student-athletes and coaches, whose hard work and dedication to their sports and Duke is inspirational to so many, but we must first look out for their health and well-being. This is clearly an unprecedented moment for our university, our region and the wider world. As we take steps to confront the spread of this virus, I'm grateful for the cooperation and support of the entire Duke community."Duke Vice President and Director of Athletics Kevin White also commented on the Atlantic Coast Conference's decision to cancel the remainder of the men's basketball tournament."During this unpredictable time, Duke Athletics fully supports all measures to protect the health and welfare of the Duke family and beyond," White said in a written statement. "While we understand this may be daunting to many, please know that this decision is entirely in the best interest of all student-athletes, coaches, staff and fans."The rest of the ACC Men's Basketball Tournament has been called off.The final three days of the tournament were officially canceled around 12:15 p.m. on Thursday. Florida State, the tournament's No. 1 seed and regular-season champion, will represent the league as ACC champion.ACC Commissioner John Swofford addressed media and fans from the court after the announcement."After a recent discussion of about 15 minutes ago with our presidents and athletic directors again, the league has made a decision to end the ACC Tournament as of today," Swofford said. "It's tough to say those words in front of these men that would be able to play. It's tough to say that in front of these fans...but we believe it's the right decision at this particular point in time."FSU's players were given the ACC championship trophy in a somber celebration.Swofford held a press conference Thursday morning to explain his decision, at that time, to continue the tournament."We're in a very fluid situation. Obviously uncharted territory for us and for you as well I assume. It changes daily, it did change weekly at one point in time. It changes daily now, and may well be changing hourly. Right now we are ready to tip the afternoon session," Swofford said."We want to provide an opportunity to compete in this tournament for our players. Our understanding and belief is that that is what they would want," Swofford said.The SEC, Big Ten, Big XII, WAC, MAC, Conference USA and AAC have canceled their conference tournaments."Over the past two to three weeks, we as a league have been in almost constant conversations with the health authorities locally and with the state of North Carolina, with the CDC, and with the NCAA. Those conversation and the advice that we have been given has changed along the way--as you well know. We try to make the best decisions that we make, based on the best information that we can get," Swofford said.Wednesday night was an unprecedented moment in sports.With rising fear surrounding COVID-19, the NCAA announced that the men's basketball tournament would be played without fans in the stands. Likewise, the ACC decided to do that for the remaining games in its tournament.But then everything changed.An NBA player for the Utah Jazz tested positive for COVID-19. The NBA prompted suspended games and announced that the season too was suspended.On the heels of that, other leagues are reconsidering their decisions.ESPN analyst and former Duke Basketball star Jay Bilas said he saw no way the NCAA could continue to allow amateur players to compete when doing so too dangerous for the professional players in the same sport.Updating a previous statement Thursday, the North Carolina High School Athletic Association said they will postpone the 2020 Men's and Women's Basketball State Championships indefinitely."As much as we would like this opportunity for our student-athletes, coaches, and their communities, we know that ultimately any decision we make must err on the side of caution," said Commissioner Que Tucker in a written statement.The association's board of directors also voted to suspend all athletics, including workouts, practices and games from Saturday, March 14 through at least April 6.