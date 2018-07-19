SPORTS

ACC coaches help Mark Armstrong not fumble wife's 40th birthday

CHARLOTTE, NC (WTVD) --
My wife's got a milestone birthday coming up in October.

Like many folks (men) - I am not naturally gifted in the thoughtful/creative department.

That being the case, at this critical moment in my marriage, I reached out to some ACC coaches for advice on how to not screw things up.

UNC's Larry Fedora may not be the best guy to ask for advice -- "My wife doesn't have very high expectations for me," Fedora joked. "I've been disappointing the same woman for 30 years."

Duke's David Cutcliffe said I needed to make this one "very special."

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney's advice was to make sure all facets of my game were on point: flowers, text message, and make sure she knows "40 is the new 30."

And NC State coach Dave Doeren? "From sunup to sundown," she has to know it's her special day.

Watch the video above for full answers from the coaches.

NC State coach Doeren on football, CTE
Wolfpack coach Dave Doeren said he recognizes the importance of the research currently being conducted into brain injury and the game and is open to change if necessary.
