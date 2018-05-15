SPORTS

ACC meetings: Jeff Capel prepared to rebuild Pitt basketball program

EMBED </>More Videos

Jeff Capel is now back at a virtual ground zero as he attempts to rebuild the Pitt program. (WTVD)

By
FLORIDA (WTVD) --
Once part of the greatest talent acquisition machine in college hoops - Jeff Capel is now back at a virtual ground zero as he attempts to rebuild the Pitt program.

It's a challenge he embraces.

Capel is oftentimes given the lion's share of the credit for Duke's incredible recruiting success the last several seasons.

I was curious what he thinks when he reads or hears things like that.

Turns out he has a strong dissenting opinion.

In fact, he said he came to Duke in part to prove he could coach the game, and not just be the "black recruiting coach."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsbasketballsportsFlorida
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
ESPN reporter ruins suit in muddy downhill slide at Little League World Series
ABC11 talks to former Orange HS pitcher Wilson after his winning MLB debut
Former Panthers' defensive end Charles Johnson retires
Panthers rookie DJ Moore charged with reckless driving after being clocked at 113 mph
NC State commit Knight looks for big year at Southern Nash
More Sports
Top Stories
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Show More
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
Thai cave rescue boys reflect: 'We learned about love'
FBI sounds warning about prank calls in wake of school shootings
Study: Breastfeeding could reduce the risk of stroke later in life
How area districts are working to keep your kid safe
More News