ACC rivals Duke and Syracuse meet in Sweet 16

Duke and Syracuse will face each other in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA tournament

Rob Gray
OMAHA, NE (WTVD) --
The Duke Blue Devils have left for Omaha, Nebraska as they prepare to face ACC rival Syracuse in the NCAA tournament's Sweet Sixteen on Friday night at 9:30 p.m.

The Regional Semifinal game will be the third meeting between the two schools.

Duke beat Syracuse in their last Sweet Sixteen meeting in 1998, 80-67.

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said he thinks the Devils are hitting their stride at the right time.

Coach K full interview prior to Sweet Sixteen game against Syracuse



But, it could be difficult to crush the Orange.

Eleventh-seeded Syracuse has won their first three games in the Midwest Region with close, low scoring victories over Arizona State, TCU, and third-seeded Michigan State.

Grayson Allen interview prior to Sweet 16 game against Syracuse



Syracuse is holding their opponents to just under 54 points a game.

Duke could be a bigger obstacle for Syracuse.

The Blue Devils easily won their first two games in the tournament over Iona and Rhode Island.

Wendell Carter, Jr. talks about upcoming Sweet 16 matchup against Syracuse



About a month ago in Durham, Duke cruised past the Cuse 60-44 behind Marvin Bagley III's 19 points, with Wendell Carter Jr. adding 16.

But Coach K knows that his players will have to be prepared to face an improved team.
