'This is a crisis situation:' Swofford says fate of ACC Tournament remains fluid

"We're in a very fluid situation. Obviously uncharted territory for us and for you as well I assume. It changes daily, it did change weekly at one point in time. It changes daily now, and may well be changing hourly. Right now we are ready to tip the afternoon session," Swofford said.
"We want to provide an opportunity to compete in this tournament for our players. Our understanding and belief is that that is what they would want," Swofford said.
The SEC, Big Ten, Big XII and AAC have cancelled their conference tournaments
"Over the past two to three weeks, we as a league have been in almost constant conversations with the health authorities locally and with the state of North Carolina, with the CDC, and with the NCAA. Those conversation and the advice that we have been given has changed along the way--as you well know. We try to make the best decisions that we make, based on the best information that we can get," Swofford said.
Wednesday night was an unprecedented moment in sports.
With rising fear surrounding COVID-19, the NCAA announced that the men's basketball tournament would be played without fans in the stands. Likewise, the ACC decided to do that for the remaining games in its tournament.
But then everything changed.
An NBA player for the Utah Jazz tested positive for COVID-19. The NBA prompted suspended games and announced that the season too was suspended.
On the heels of that, other leagues are reconsidering their decisions.
ESPN analyst and former Duke Basketball star Jay Bilas said he saw no way the NCAA could continue to allow amateur players to compete when doing so too dangerous for the professional players in the same sport.
This is such a difficult issue. The pros have suspended play. The pros. How does the NCAA trot out amateurs to play for money? No way. This is a public health issue, not just a sporting event. Is the NCAA comfortable playing when paid pros will not? Really? pic.twitter.com/UOuwZmnrGH— Jay Bilas (@JayBilas) March 12, 2020
High School Sports championships
The North Carolina High School Athletic Association said spectators and fans will not be allowed at Saturday's State Basketball Championship Games. According to a release from the organization, only essential staff and limited family members will be allowed in the stands.
"This decision is not one we make lightly," said Commissioner Que Tucker in a written statement. "We recognize that participating in a state championship game is often a once in a lifetime experience for our student-athletes, coaches their families and many in the community. However, the NCHSAA must do its part in providing the leadership necessary to keep our students, communities and state as safe as possible from the rising threat of COVID-19."
No tickets will be sold at the door, and no concessions will be available for those in attendance.