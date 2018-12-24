OLYMPICS

Alabama wide receiver, Wakefield grad training for Olympics

EMBED </>More Videos

Wakefield High School grad Tre' Dunn training for Olympics

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
Tre' Dunn, a former Alabama wide receiver and Wakefield High School graduate, is training for the biggest race of his life.

Dunn hopes to compete in the 100m and 200m sprints for Team USA in the 2020 Olympics.

The football player said he turned to track thanks to the winning mentality of Nick Saban, his father's encouragement and a broken collarbone.

Dunn suffered a broken collarbone during college, forcing him to train with no contact, he then decided to focus more on his track career.

He will compete in the Olympic Trials in June of 2020.

Dunn teamed up with Mansor & Co. to create a project called "Work for Gold" which provides home renovation, landscaping and construction services with 10% of proceeds going to the Olympic camp.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportswake county newsOlympicssportsRaleigh
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
OLYMPICS
Duke grad who competed in Olympics while wearing hijab now has her own Barbie
Bode Miller's wife opens up about daughter's drowning death
Synchronized skating comes to the Triangle
Details emerge on drowning accident of Bode Miller's daughter
More Olympics
SPORTS
NC State lands in AP Poll Top 25 for first time since 2013
Duke rises to No. 1 in AP poll again, Kansas drops to 5th
Panthers' Christian McCaffrey sets RB catches record with 106
Zion Williamson thinking of playing '41 games at the Garden' after MSG debut
More Sports
Top Stories
Puppies, presents snatched from Goldsboro home
Exclusive: Missing man's family speaks after warrants say he was fed to hogs
UPS drivers race to get packages under the tree by Christmas
Teen, adult hurt after double shooting in Raleigh
Police searching for 2 women who stole cart full of toys from Walmart
NORAD Santa tracker live: Follow him around the world
Kevin Spacey releases video amid felony sex assault charge
Dow Jones plunges more than 600 points on Christmas Eve
Show More
Woman burglarizes business dressed as Rudolph
NC State lands in AP Poll Top 25 for first time since 2013
Wake Forest police investigating after man shot on Cimarron Parkway
Christmas shopping last-minute? You can still save big!
Duke rises to No. 1 in AP poll again, Kansas drops to 5th
More News