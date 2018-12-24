Alabama wide receiver, Wakefield grad training for Olympics

Tre' Dunn, a former Alabama wide receiver and Wakefield High School graduate, is training for the biggest race of his life.Dunn hopes to compete in the 100m and 200m sprints for Team USA in the 2020 Olympics.The football player said he turned to track thanks to the winning mentality of Nick Saban, his father's encouragement and a broken collarbone.Dunn suffered a broken collarbone during college, forcing him to train with no contact, he then decided to focus more on his track career.He will compete in the Olympic Trials in June of 2020.Dunn teamed up with Mansor & Co. to create a project called "Work for Gold" which provides home renovation, landscaping and construction services with 10% of proceeds going to the Olympic camp.