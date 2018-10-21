SPORTS

Amy Schumer stands with Kaepernick, says no Super Bowl ads this time around

EMBED </>More Videos

Don't look for Amy Schumer in any Super Bowl commercials this year.

Don't look for Amy Schumer in any Super Bowl commercials this time around.

The 37-year-old Schumer says she's sitting this one out as she stands with Colin Kaepernick and his take-a-knee protest against racism and police brutality.

The comedian and "I Feel Pretty" actress explained her stance at length Friday on Instagram, challenging white NFL players to kneel as well. Addressing them directly, she wrote: "Otherwise how are you not complicit?"

"I personally told my reps I wouldn't do a Super Bowl commercial this year," Schumer wrote. "I know it must sound like a privilege ass sacrifice but it's all I got."



Diddy, Jessica Seinfeld and Christie Brinkley offered her support among more than 8,000 comments left on her post.

In 2016, Schumer appeared with Seth Rogen in a political-themed campaign for Bud Light, "Raise One to Right Now," during Super Bowl 50. It was not immediately clear whether she had been approached to appear in an ad during the next one.

"Hitting the nfl with the advertisers is the only way to hurt them," Schumer wrote of her ban. "I know opposing the nfl is like opposing the nra. Very tough ..."

Schumer has been known to participate in political protests. Most recently she was among the women arrested while staging a sit-in in protest of then-Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

WLS-TV contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportssuper bowl commercialSuper Bowlcolin kaepernickamy schumerpolice brutalityexcessive forceu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Panthers' Eric Reid scraps with Malcolm Jenkins, other Eagles
Cam Newton rallies Panthers to 21-17 win over Eagles
Cam Newton rallies Panthers to 21-17 win over Eagles
Purdue student with terminal cancer gets to watch upset he predicted
More Sports
Top Stories
Community pays final respects to NC Trooper Kevin Conner
Youtube star orders two waters at NC restaurant, leaves $10k tip
Frost possible in parts of central North Carolina tonight
At least 30 people injured during floor collapse at Clemson party
How to get your home ready for cooler weather
No winner in Saturday's Powerball drawing; jackpot now worth $620 million
'Headless chicken monster' spotted swimming in Antarctic Ocean
Purdue student with terminal cancer gets to watch upset he predicted
Show More
Cam Newton rallies Panthers to 21-17 win over Eagles
Day 4 of SPARKcon canceled due to overnight winds
These DIY Flintstones Halloween costumes are straight out of Bedrock
2 men charged in Georgia officer's shooting death
New exhibit showcases history of Dix Park
More News