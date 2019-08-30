Sports

Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs died of accidental overdose of fentanyl, oxycodone and alcohol, coroner says

ARLINGTON, Texas -- A medical examiner in Texas has ruled that Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs died from an accidental overdose of drugs and alcohol.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office said in a report released Friday that Skaggs had the powerful painkillers fentanyl and oxycodone in his system along with alcohol.

The 27-year-old Skaggs was found dead in his hotel room in the Dallas area July 1 before the start of what was supposed to be a four-game series against the Texas Rangers. The first game was postponed.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportssanta monicalos angeles countyorange countyfentanyllos angeles angelsbaseballcelebrity deathsathletesoverdoseobituaryoxycodonealcohol
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Peeper caught near child's room mistakenly released from hospital
Hurricane Dorian tracks toward Florida, strengthens to Cat 3 storm
Man on stolen scooter crashes with Durham police car
Campbell student charged after mentioning 'blowing up the school'
Live from space: Christina Koch speaks to Durham students
The 411: 4 headlines to get you through Friday, August 30
Students, officials remind drivers of bus safety
Show More
DA reopens case against teacher accused of hitting 10-year-old
Man killed by Durham police had PCP in his system
Man sues Popeyes for running out of chicken sandwiches
Dad fights back against peeper he found in daughter's bedroom
Man who served 36 years for $50 theft freed from prison
More TOP STORIES News