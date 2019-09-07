Sports

Antonio Brown cut from Raiders before playing game with team

ALAMEDA, Calif. -- The Oakland Raiders have released disgruntled star receiver Antonio Brown before he ever played a game for the team.



The Raiders announced the decision Saturday, hours after he requested his release in the latest turn in a dramatic first summer with the team. Oakland opens its season Monday night.

Brown was upset about his latest team fine over an outburst at practice at general manager Mike Mayock. That fine allowed the Raiders to void more than $29 million in guarantees over the next two years in Brown's contract.

Oakland instead decided to cut ties entirely. The Raiders had been counting heavily on Brown after trading a third and fifth-round pick to Pittsburgh for the game's most prolific receiver in March. They also gave him a new three-year contract worth $50.1 million that now is void following the release.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsnflfootballoakland raiders
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Stranded North Carolinians take stock of Dorian damage in OBX
2 charged in deadly Raleigh double shooting
Impaired motorist drives truck into ocean in Kill Devil Hills, police say
Durham Police search for bank robber who had change of heart
Help on way to hundreds trapped by flooding on Ocracoke Island
Is the Loch Ness monster really just an eel?
Fort Bragg soldier killed in Kabul suicide car bombing
Show More
Dorian washes out Sampson County road, crippling community
Prosecutors want jail time for parents tied to cheating scandal
Fayetteville Police investigate after 4 stab, rob resident in set-up
Hurricane Dorian leaves NC after landfall at Cape Hatteras
Raleigh family hosts lemonade stand for victims of Dorian
More TOP STORIES News