Sports

Antonio Brown denies new sexual misconduct claims from female artist, lawyer says

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Former Raiders and current Patriots receiver Antonio Brown is denying new claims of sexual misconduct, this time coming from a female artist.

This is according to Brown's attorney, Darren Heitner.



The artist reportedly said she was working on a project in the NFL star's Pennsylvania home in 2017 when the incident happened.

In response to the artist's claims, Heitner says Brown "denies that he ever engaged in such activities," and "there will be no further comment at this time."

This comes at same time a former female trainer of Antonio Brown's is scheduled to meet with the NFL over her own sexual assault allegations.

The latest on this - Brown is reportedly declining to sign a settlement in the case, worth at least $2 million.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsnflsexual misconductfootballlawsuitsexual harassmentsexual assaultoakland raidersnew england patriots
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man hit, killed while changing tire on I-40
Fayetteville teacher saves choking student during lunch
UNCW needs another year to fully recover from Hurricane Florence
Protect your precious cargo! It's National Child Passenger Safety Week
NC finds CBD vape products spiked with synthetic marijuana
Raleigh woman sentenced to 10 years for running fake charity
Raleigh police welcome 2 new K-9 officers
Show More
1 dead, 1 critical in Rolesville domestic shooting, deputies say
Leland homes still damaged 1 year after Hurricane Florence
Pine Knoll Shores still cleaning up after Hurricane Florence
Rod Stewart discloses successful treatment for prostate cancer
Walmart collecting old car seats in exchange for gift cards
More TOP STORIES News