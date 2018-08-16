SPORTS

Apex Friendship football seniors forge unique bond

The senior players have set the foundation for Apex Friendship's young program.

By
APEX, NC (WTVD) --
The Apex Friendship football team is entering just its third varsity season.

The seniors on the team, who will be part of the first class to complete all four years at Apex Friendship, helped lay the foundation for the football team.

"We definitely have a bond that I don't think any other school has," said offensive lineman Drew Oliver.

Coach Adam Sanders agreed,

"Anytime you go through any kind of weird or deep experience, it builds that brotherhood," Sanders said. "There's no question, they're going to be keeping up with each other for the next 20 years."

The Patriots went 1-9 in their debut season and improved to 6-5 last season.

"We all have each other's backs," said senior defensive back Luke Hepburn. "And we're trying to show the younger class now how to lead."

The Patriots open the season Friday at Western Harnett.

"We know what we have," Hepburn added. "We think we can surprise some people."
