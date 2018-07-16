COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Area man misuses term "barbeque"

The annual Bill Dooley Pigskin Preview is usually the first opportunity for local college football partisans to sink their teeth into some football talk ahead of the upcoming season. (WTVD)

The annual Bill Dooley Pigskin Preview is usually the first opportunity for local college football partisans to sink their teeth into some football talk ahead of the upcoming season.

It was also the site of an egregious food-related faux pas by NC State head man Dave Doeren today. Doeren grew up in the shadow of Kansas City, an entirely separate BBQ scene, but DANGIT, he's in North Carolina now.*

*Please know, we're just kidding around here.
